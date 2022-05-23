Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of May 16-22, 2022:

• Mencarya Shray McDaniel on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), No Insurance and Headlights Required.

• Nicholas Brian Nave on the charge of Harassing Phone Calls.

Recommended for you +6 5 ways to take the stress out of traveling for work Business travel is making a comeback, and that can come with a lot of stress. Bounce put together a list of ways to relieve some of the most stressful aspects of traveling for work. Click for more.

• Jaremie Tatum Lancaster on charges of Possession of Marijuana (felony), Open Container and Weaving Over Roadway.

• Derrick Campbell on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.

• Devin L. Merrit on a charge of Affray.

• Christopher Seals on charges on Driving on a Suspended License, and Speeding.

• Barron Leon Brown on charges of Possession of Marijuana (felony), Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances (2 counts) and No Tag Lights.

• Christopher Dean on the charge of Criminal Trespass.

• Scott Edward Lowes on the Charge of Giving False Name.

• Keontae Brown on charges of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude (felony), Obstruction of a law enforcement Officer (misdemeanor), No Tag Lights, No Taillight, Weaving over Roadway, Failure to Stop for Stop Sign, Failure to Signal, Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway and Driving without Valid License.

• Bradley Franklin O’Neal on the charge of Possession of Marijuana (felony).

• Derek Ryan Clay on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and Forgery in the Second Degree.

• Quintavion J. Grier on charges of Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Controlled Substances with intent to distribute, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Failure to Use Turn Signal.

• Robert Eugene Manahan on charges of Burglary in the First Degree and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.

• Kalin Foulke on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.

• John Mullin on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Weaving over the Roadway and Open Container.

• Temarrio Young on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).

Bond was granted in 15 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held one civil hearing, and one extradition hearing. Judges issued 62 arrest warrants and clerks filed 25 civil cases.