The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Apr. 4-18, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:

Mark Andrew Albertson♦ , 50, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana, or any controlled substance.

♦ Shawn Eric Allen♦ , 50, Stockbridge, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

♦ Tyler Houston Awtry♦ , 19, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

♦ Chelsi Simone Battle♦ , 31, Jackson, financial transaction card fraud; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.

♦ Linda Fay Biggs♦ , 50, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Kevin Allen Buffalo♦ , 45, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks, or other public passages; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Skyler William Davis♦ , Jackson, 19, probation violation.

♦ Marty Len Dixon♦ , 39, Glennwood, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Devin Lane Finney♦ , 19, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

♦ Erin Elizabeth Franklin♦ , 37, Forest Park, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.

♦ Jaaziah Ittmar Gasper♦ , 22, Griffin, warrant from Lamar County.

♦ Elizabeth Dale Hamilton♦ , 41, Greenville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Aundray Demario Harris♦ , 32, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.

♦ Darius Kantae Heard♦ , 43, Scranton, Penn., housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Christopher Allen Houser♦ , 53, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Lajavius Daizhaun Johnson♦ , 21, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.

♦ Valerie Annette Jones♦ , 37, Jackson, probation violation.

♦ Jeremy Douglas Keene♦ , 20, Cochran, criminal trespass — family violence.

♦ Yaser Ramon Lopez♦ , 39, Lehigh Acres, Fla., acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; possession of cocaine; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.

♦ Joshua Andrew Mitchell♦ ; 33, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

♦ Holly Lynn Nordquist♦ , 47, Jackson, financial transaction card theft; willfully fail to report abuse of disabled adult/elder person.

♦ Leonid Andreevich Shabyakin♦ , 24, Westmate, Ill., aggravated child molestation; enticing a child for indecent purposes; interference with custody — misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; sodomy — felony.

♦ Pamela Charvorya Sims♦ , 40, Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.

♦ Rhijarrious Correyon Sims♦ , 17, Jackson, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); laying drags; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.

♦ Mardiros Tchatlian♦ , 42, Glendale, Cal., hold for Los Angeles Police Department.

♦ Johnell Trayvon Walker♦ , 27, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

♦ Jeffery Glenn Ward♦ , 55, Brownlee Road, Jackson, impeding traffic flow; simple assault — family violence.

♦ Jennifer Olivia Watkins♦ , 39, East Dublin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Autumn Breane Woods♦ , 22, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Robert Stewart Brown♦ , 52, Jackson, disorderly conduct.

♦ David Holland Booth♦ , 38, McDonough, probation violation.

♦ Rebecca Price Campbell,♦ 39, Flovilla, theft by taking — misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

♦ Edward Havoc Carter♦ , 71, Jackson, probation violation.

♦ Maggie Doreen Cowan♦ , 33, Jackson, forgery — 3rd degree (felony).

♦ Neisha Marrero Craig♦ , 42, Forsyth, possession of methamphetamine.

♦ Joshua Wayne Culpepper♦ , 28, Stockbridge, probation violation.

♦ Hailey Nicole Davis♦ , 23, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Shannon James Davis♦ , 46, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Michael Demetro♦ , 43, Duluth, identity theft fraud when using/possession identity information concerning a person — felony; terroristic threats and acts — felony; false report of a crime.

♦ Allan Talmadge Freeman♦ , 47, Social Circle, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.

♦ Daniel Ray Howard♦ , 44, Warner Robins, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Arquette Lloyd Jones♦ , 19, Augusta, warrant from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

♦ Erin Marie Jones♦ , 42, Forsyth, probation violation.

♦ Troy Andrew Lassiter♦ , 41, Macon, warrant from Peach County.

♦ Michael Allen Loftis♦ , 32, Monticello, DUI — alcohol/controlled substance present in blood/urine; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding (70/45) willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.

♦ Dalton Allen McHenry♦ , 27, McDonough, failure to appear.

♦ Errore Perdichizzi Jr.♦ , 50, Jackson, probation violation.

♦ Kami Craft Quick♦ , 43, Barnesville, warrant from Zebulon Police Department.

♦ Tania Marie Reyes Holman♦ , 48, Jackson, failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle; speeding; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.

♦ Tyrees Marquis Sanford♦ , 21, Macon, defective or no headlights; driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.

♦ Gary Deonte Taylor♦ , 32, Milledgeville, warrant from Cobb County.

♦ Javonte Kesean Thurman♦ , 24, Monticello, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy).

♦ Jerry Woodrow Tillia♦ , 35, Hogansville, warrant from Troup County.

♦ Clarence Ramon Travis♦ , 52, Jackson, driving on wrong side of road; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; improper passing.

♦ Gabriel Lamar Vaughn♦ , 28, no address, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Erastas Whitlock Jr.♦ , 38, Covington, bail jumping — misdemeanor; bondsman off bond; failure to appear — felony; failure to appear — misdemeanor.

♦ Jaquavius Kesean Bland♦ , 19, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor.

♦ Victor Shawn Bowen♦ , 58, Berner, warrants from Monroe, Cobb counties.

♦ Tahsiin Taheem Wayne Edwards♦ , 25, Lithonia, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); expired vehicle tag or decal.

♦ Anthony Joseph Finazzo♦ , 37, Jackson, warrant from Hall County.

♦ Lee Melvin Maness, 40, Flovilla, maintaining a disorderly house.