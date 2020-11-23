Editor’s Note: Due to an early deadline because of the Thanksgiving holiday period, the jail logbook this week just runs from Nov. 16-19.

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 16-19, 2020:

Eric Wayne Butler♦ , 42, Hampton, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to stop for stop sign.

♦ Corenthus Lamonte Clark♦ , 37, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.

♦ Joshua Daniel Cochran♦ , 42, Comer, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Stefan Lashawn Dunn♦ , 42, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Eric Maurice Fair♦ , 39, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Reginald Franklin♦ , 33, Augusta, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Johnathon Guy Gaddis♦ , 32, Jackson, driving with no license on person; giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; taillights required.

♦ Anton Deante Hurst♦ , 27, Forest Park, simple battery.

♦ Stevie Jenkins♦ , 34, driving without a valid license; faliure to obey stop sign.

♦ Madarius Serve Johnson♦ , 19, Griffin, failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony; possession of firearms by a convicted felon; reckless driving; speeding 35 mph (56-99 miles over); theft by receiving stolen property.

♦ Peterson Deandra Lawrence♦ , 46, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Robert Eugene Manahan♦ , 21, Barnesville, probation violation.

♦ Alonia Shameka Perkins♦ , 44, Tampa, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Theotis Cortes Pope♦ , 33, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Jakory Keshawn Rashid♦ , 22, College Park, failure to appear.

♦ Brandon Wayne Ware♦ , 26, Jackson, probation violation.

♦ Jarrod Douglas Williams, 32, Forsyth, wanted by Monroe County.