The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 2-9, 2020:

• Samuel Carlton Adams, 28, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.

• Christopher Eugene Barton, 43, no address, housed for U.S. Marshals.

• Brandon Coleman Blizard, 17, Jackson, child molestation; sexual battery (2nd or subsequent conviction) - felony.

• Breanna Shannon Chapman, 24, Macon, probation violation.

• Steven Heath Gray, 46, Riverdale, probation violation.

• Christina Michelle Henderson, 21, Danielsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.

• Daryan Jernard Ingram, 21, Jackson, reckless driving.

• Eddie Louis Jordan, 54, Fairburn, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; driving while license withdrawn; open container in vehicle; speeding 30 mph (20-25 mph over)

• James Grady McDaniel, 42, Barnesville, probation violation.

• Eric Shane McMichael, 39, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).

• Wendy Lynn McQueen, 37, Jenkinsburg, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of methamphetamine.

• Andrew Evan Moon, 32, Bishop, housed for U.S. Marshals.

• Kareem Jaquhnie Osbourne, 23, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., disorderly conduct.

• Jackie Cliff Peppers, 30, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child; cruelty to children - 3rd degree; failure to appear; simple battery - family violence.

• Justin Michael Price, 26, Jenkinsburg, battery - family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor; cruelty to children 3rd degree.

• Carmelo Reyes-Lozano, 31, no address, housed for U.S. Marshals.

• Travis Lee Richardson, 33, Milledgeville, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Thomas Kevin Robinson Sr., 50, College Park, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration; no proof of insurance.

• Shaquille Marqus Tolliver, 25, Macon, failure to appear.

• Horace Ray Wise, 37, Forsyth, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine).

• Lorenzo Terrell Wright, 37, Dublin, driving on divided highways (emergency lane); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI- driving under the influence of drugs; failure to drive within a single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; improper/erratic lane change; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC edibles); possession of marijuana over one ounce; speeding 35 mph (88 in 70).

• Grace Dunyell Dye, 30, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; hit and run.

• Antonio Redell Grier, 22, Flovilla, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.

• Angela Michelle Harris, 44, jackson, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.

• Markevius Antwon Henley, 18, Flovilla, aggravated assault (2 counts).

• Craig William Lofton, 31, McDonough, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form.

• Corvelle Tyrese Williams, 26, Madison, Wis., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).

• Denetrius Deyon Williams, 42, Decatur, hold for Atlanta PD.