The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 19-30, 2020:

• Daniel Lamar Barfield, 37, Macon, financial card transaction fraud; criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery devices; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); open container in vehicle; remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification; theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor); theft by receiving stolen property (felony).

• David Roderick Brantley, 42, Forsyth, failure to appear - misdemeanor.

• Jerome Lawayne Cox, 54, Ellenwood, warrant from Monroe County.

• Keith DeWayne Deshawn, 31, Luthersville, improper tag display; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC Oil); possession of marijuana than one ounce.

• Justin Terrance Garner, 23, Loganville, disordelry conduct.

• Jerry Clinton Gibson, 44, Cussetta, Ala., housed for U.S. Marshals.

• Cody Richard Griggers, 28, Montrose, housed for U.S. Marshals.

• David Gene Groover, 39, Jackson, probation violation.

• Jordan Michaela Hendrix, 27, Covington, disorderly conduct.

• Gwen Marie Henley, 52, Jackson, theft by taking - misdemeanor.

• Jonathan Oveten Hicks, 17, Jackson, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.

• Austin Blake Hightower, 23, Manchester, criminal trespassing.

• Shachovia Rayshun Hill, 29, Covington, child restraint law child seat, safety belt (3 years old); child restraint law child seat, safety belt (4 years old); child restraint law child seat, safety belt (5 years old); driving with suspended or revoked license; speeding 35 mph (1-19 miles over).

• Kristopher Dewayne Jackson, 30, Yatesville, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding (70/55).

• Andrius Fitzgerald Johnson, 34, Jackson, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (MOMA/Exstasy); willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer - misdemeanor.

• David John Lanni, 52, Fair Play, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

• William Gregory Leverette, 34, Jackson, violate family violence order.

• Christopher Deangelo Lumpkin, 24, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.

• Timothy Lee Maynard, 26, Jackson, warrant from Jasper County.

• Wendy Lynn McQueen, 37, Jenkinsburg, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form.

• Tatsianna Nicole Peeples, 28, Royston, housed for U.S. Marshals.

• Todd Allan Reiger, 52, Sharpsburg, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).

• Terry Starks, 30, Griffin, driving without a license (misdemeanor); theft by receiving stolen property - felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.

• Daniel Jay Waldrop, 28, McDonough, robbery.

• Jeffrey Glenn Ward, 54, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.

• Haley Ann Wicks, 25, Jackson, simple battery - family violence.

• Ventarius Armond Williams, 27, Jackson, disorderly conduct.