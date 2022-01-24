The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 10-24, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:

Taufeeq Bashshar Ali♦ , 30, Riverdale, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.

♦ Bethany Leigh Anderson♦ , 33, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Jacob Lee Bell♦ , 22, Concord, driving with suspended or revoked license.

♦ Anthony Sparks Brown♦ , 27, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Theodore Richard Campbell♦ , 42, Jackson, criminal trespass — family violence; simple battery — family violence.

♦ Charlotte Ciara Campbell♦ , 31, Griffin, probation violation.

♦ Christopher Robert Chandler♦ , 48, Locust Grove, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Monterrius Antwon Digby♦ , 36, Fort Valley, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Eric Raymond Drake, 33, Savannah, warrant from Montgomery County, Penn.

♦ William Irvin Farrell♦ , 40, Griffin, possession and use of drug related obejcts; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Aricus Cantrell Holloway♦ , 38, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Gregory Bernard Howard♦ , 52, Milner, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.

♦ Cedric Demetrius Johnson♦ , 45, Warner Robins, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children — 3rd degree; interference with 911 call; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.

♦ Tarickus Montae Kelly♦ , 32, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Charles Steven Mann♦ , 65, Barnesville, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Damion Rashun Mosley♦ , 25, Hamlet, NC, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Sampson Pearson Jr.♦ , 31, Jackson, probation violation (2 counts).

♦ Cassandra Michelle Peterson♦ , 37, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.

♦ Daniel Lee Potts♦ , 26, Covington, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Ricarlo Demond Ross♦ , 37, Flowery Branch, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Cameron Parker Scott♦ , 22, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

♦ Shalenda Latrice Smith♦ , 31, Jackson, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree (2 counts).

♦ Michelle Danielle Steding♦ , 31, Savannah, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; expired vehicle tag or decal; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; reckless driving; speeding 55 mph (31-99 miles over).

♦ Domingo Perez Tapia♦ , 45, Locust Grove, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; windshield and windshield wipers.

♦ Avonelle Isea Walters♦ , 35, Marietta, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC wax); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

♦ Crystal Nichole Watson♦ , 32, Gray, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Bobby O’Neal Whitman♦ , 35, Griffin, disorderly conduct.

♦ Arthur Neal Bridges♦ , 31, Monticello, warrant from Blairsville PD/

♦ Casey Daniel Houk♦ , 17, Jackson, disorderly conduct.

♦ Robert Wayne Jeffcoat♦ , 50, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child — misdemeanor.

♦ Amarion Latrez Rivera♦ , 18, Jenkinsburg, battery; disrupting public school — misdemeanor.

♦ Juajena Laetrell Walker-Clark♦ , 38, Warner Robins, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

♦ Dustin Martin Wilson♦ , 51, Roswell, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); expired vehicle tag or decal; open container in vehicle.

♦ William Harris Anderson♦ , 48, Jenkinsburg, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act — felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

♦ Terray Demond Appling♦ , 24, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

♦ Adrienne E. Batteiger♦ , 46, Maricopa, Ariz., DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.

♦ Billy Eugene Boyt♦ , 53, Barnesville, failure to appear; probation violation.

♦ Stacey Diane Buchanan♦ , 58, Jackson, warrant from Henry County.

♦ Brandon Lee Cavender♦ , 31, Flovilla, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act — felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; failure to appear (3 counts); forgery — 1st degree; insurance fraud.

♦ John Willie Clarke♦ , 36, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Anthony Lee Dye♦ , 37, Vidalia, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Michael Garrett Ferrari♦ , 25, Lawrenceville, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act — felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

♦ David Jarrell Gause♦ , 34, Ft. Valley, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Gregory Bernard Howell♦ , 52, Milner, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.

♦ Jasmine Shante Jackson♦ , 27, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Dillion Wayne Kirkley♦ , 26, Stockbridge, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act — felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

♦ Jeffery Leon Melvin♦ , 40, Hawkinsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Brittany Diane Mullis♦ , 29, Flovilla, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.

♦ James Joseph Nix♦ , 43, Lavonia, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Kimberly Lynn Norris♦ , 35, Locust Grove, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).

♦ Brandy Sheena Payne♦ , 31, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controled substance (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine (2 counts).

♦ Maura Noelle Price♦ , 23, Newnan, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act — felony; use of communication facility in commission of a fel0ny involving controlled substances.

♦ Calvin Montel Ralls♦ , 30, Forsyth, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act — felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

♦ Javar Avont Sims♦ , 20, Jenkinsburg, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

♦ Exzavier Dermel Tanner♦ , 46, Jenkinsburg, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

♦ Marques Orlando Ward♦ , 33, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.

♦ Ronnie Leon West♦ , 63, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

♦ Robby Fulton Whitehead♦ , 41, Forsyth, probation violation.

♦ Phillip Lewis Coursey♦ , 32, Stockbridge, warrant from Henry County.

♦ Devanta Rashad Hocker♦ , 21, Macon, warrant from Houston County.

♦ Chester Dwight Jackson♦ , 32, Hawkinsville, failure to appear.

♦ Nancy Denine King, 42, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act — felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.