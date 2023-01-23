The Jackson cross country team held its awards banquet in December, with Brionna Abercrombie, Derrick Adams and Thomas White earning the Runner of the Year awards.

Abercrombie was recognized by coach Travis Elrod with a special plaque honoring her cross country accomplishments, which included:

• Four-year letterman

• Four-time Runner of the Year honoree

• Three-time state qualifier

• One-time individual state qualifier

Adams and White led the Red Devils and both earned the Boys Runner of the Year award. The Jackson boys qualified for the state meet for the second straight year.