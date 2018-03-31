This brick home in Jackson offers lots of space to entertain. Read more
Featured Stories
The Red Devils ran their season-opening winning streak to 16 Friday, their 13-1 rout of Central-Macon typical of the wreckage they’ve left in their wake.
The literary competition showcases student achievement in music, speaking, acting, spelling and writing.
Piedmont Academy has named its valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2018.
The Azalea Garden Club of Jackson celebrated its 45th anniversary at its March 20 meeting.
Students were “singing loud for all to hear” as Buddy the Elf moved from the North Pole to New York City to discover his family and his true identity.
Rock Springs Christian Academy has announced its Star Students for the month of March.
The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers on Monday defeated Jones County 3-1 in the title game at Red Devil Hill to take the Central Georgia Middle School Athletic League trophy.
“James and the Giant Peach” will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Rufus Adams Auditorium, 218 Woodland Way, Jackson. Admission is $5 for students and $7 for adults.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the award Tuesday, noting Jackson is one of 19 recipients receiving a total of $3.2 million for trail projects around the state.
